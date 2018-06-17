Parrots, orchids, and roses, are just a few of the beautiful views at the South Texas Botanical Gardens. On Father's Day, dads got in for free. The gardens are open until 6:00 P.M.

The Botanical Gardens host a numerous amount of events throughout the summer, including summer camps for kids and teens. To check out a full schedule of events, head over to their website here.

