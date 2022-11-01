Ground rules set for federal trial of Kueng, Lane, Thao

The three former Minneapolis police officers are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day of his murder in May of 2020.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Three former Minneapolis police officers appeared in a St. Paul federal courtroom Tuesday afternoon, where a judge set the ground rules for their approaching trial on charges they violated the civil rights of George Floyd.

J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao and their defense attorneys sat before federal court Judge Paul Magnuson, who said a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be seated to hear the case. The three former officers will be tried together, in a trial slated to begin Jan. 20.

The jury selection process is different than in state court. Judge Magnuson explained that a panel of 36 potential jurors will be brought in and questioned by the judge. Both prosecuting and defense attorneys will pass questions to the judge to ask, but will not interact with jury candidates themselves.

A second panel of 36 will be questioned, and if needed, another, and so on.

Once a pool of 40 potential panelists is passed for cause, prosecutors and the defense team will use their strikes to whittle the number down to the 18 people needed to hear the case.

KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse says Judge Magnuson also ruled on a number motions, a few in favor of the defense including one to prevent "cumulative" evidence, such as multiple medical witnesses giving the same testimony.

Also revealed in the pre-trial hearing is the fact no formal plea deal was offered to any of the three defendants. Raguse tweeted that prosecutors said the government was willing to enter into talks, but each former officer indicated they did not want to engage in further discussions on a deal.

Last month, fellow former officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges involving Floyd's death.

The three former officers have not yet stood trial on additional state charges.

Both the prosecution and defense have requested that Judge Peter Cahill delay the state's trial, currently scheduled to begin in early March. The request for delay says both sides agree that "a continuance should be granted in the interest of justice."

At the state level Thao, Lane and Kueng are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder on June 25, 2021 and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He is currently being held in Minnesota's only maximum security prison, Oak Park Heights.