CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department proudly announces they received a $30,000 grant award from H-E-B to benefit the local Meals on Wheels Progam for emergency food relief efforts.

According to officials at Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, H-E-B representatives assisted City staff as they packed home-delivered meals Friday morning at the Nutrition Education Service Center.

"The emergency food relief donation will provide weekend meals for 440 home-delivered meal clients for nearly a month. This expands the current meals provided from 5 days to 7 days a week," stated city officials.

The meals will provide food security for the community’s most vulnerable citizens.

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute meals to elderly citizens across the Coastal Bend area.

For more information on the local Meals on Wheels Progam, visit their website.

