CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Greg Perkes of Corpus Christi has been appointed to the 13th Court of Appeals by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Perkes, who owns Perkes' Law Firm in Corpus Christi, had previously served as a justice on the 13th Court of Appeals from 2011-16. He is filling the Place 6 seat on the court, which became vacant when Dori Contreras won the chief justice seat on that same appellate court, It serves a 20-county area of South Texas.

Perkes will focus on cases in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.