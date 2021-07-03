"If they refuse...we will not escalate beyond that," H-E-B President Scott McClelland said.

HOUSTON — H-E-B is hopeful its customers will continue wearing masks after the statewide mandate ends this week.

Officials clarified the grocery chain is upholding its current protocol, which makes masks a requirement for employees but strongly encouraged for customers.

In a statement released Friday, the company said signs requiring mask use will remain posted at store entrances and H-E-B will continue to make announcements in store.

"If someone comes into a store and they don't have a mask on, we'll ask them if they will put on their mask or if we can get them a mask," President Scott McClelland told KHOU on Thursday. "If they refuse, at that point, we will not escalate beyond that."

H-E-B acknowledged masks requirements are an emotional topic for most Texans, but the company hopes shoppers will voluntarily wear them to prevent COVID-19 spread.