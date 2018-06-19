Responding to complaints from residents of Hillcrest, Washington, and Coles neighborhoods, the Port of Corpus Christi Tuesday gave an update to city council on the new harbor bridge resident relocation program.

Council heard during their last meeting from residents and the concerns they say they now face.

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge told council; "We listened to those concerns. We are taking corrective action. We are adding additional demolition contractors. We're also adding additional rodent control and animal control contractors."

Concerns that demolition crews weren't wearing protective gear to remove asbestos, rats being driven from homes being demolished, and residents abandoning pets leaving them to wander the neighborhood. Those concerns brought to the council by residents in those north side communities by people who live there like Barbara Major from Hillcrest.

"I think they handled it very well. I mean they jumped on it right away. They got rid of the company, and they showed us how much they care. That they're concerned about us over here."

According to Strawbridge a lot of progress has been made in the relocation program.

"112 have already been relocated. Of the owner occupants, 74 have been relocated. Tenants, we've relocated 93. They've received their entitlement packages. We've relocated 64 of those," Strawbridge said.

Port Board chairman Charlie Zahn says the port is pleased the relocation program is going so well. "The program to the commission and me has been more successful than we ever dreamed of. It was a program that had never been done in the United States before."

This is the last year of the three year relocation program.

