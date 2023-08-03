'Unfortunate news': Harbor Playhouse cancels weekend performances due to COVID-19 cases

The theatre said cast members have been affected by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All performances of the Harbor Playhouse's "Disney's High School Musical" have been canceled this weekend due to the spread of COVID-19 in cast members.

"While it is extremely rare for HP to ever cancel a show, much less an entire weekend, this decision was made to allow our cast members time to rest and recover and, allows the appropriate amount of time to potentially stop the spread of illness to others," a post from the Harbor Playhouse on social media said.

Anyone who has tickets to this weekend's performances should be getting a call soon to either re-book seats for another show or get a full refund on tickets.

"Please join us in sending positive vibes to our cast members that are under the weather! So far, mild cases have been reported and for that we are grateful!" the post said.

COVID-19 cases in Nueces County more than doubled last week compared to previous weeks' reports.

"The rise in cases in Nueces County is consistent with the increase in hospital admissions, positive test rates, and emergency room visits seen nationally," a statement from the public health district said.

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District epidemiologist Denzel Otokunrin said the cases are in line with what health officials expected this summer.

"The numbers we've been seeing over the past week is like 194 cases of COVID 19. Compared to our usual rate you're usually seeing like about 100, maybe 80 to 90 cases a week," he said.

Driscoll Children's Hospital Director of Infectious Diseases said it's not just here but nationwide.

"We are seeing also an increasing number of positive tests in our children week over week. We're seeing a very important increase," he said. "So we know that there's more virus circulating. There's no question about that. But what I'm really paying attention to for my patients here is no increase in hospitalizations so far."