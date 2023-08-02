COVID-19 cases on the increase in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is warning residents of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.
There were 179 new cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County last week, which is more than double previous weeks' numbers.
Eight people were hospitalized with the virus last week and three of those were in the ICU, data shows.
"The rise in cases in Nueces County is consistent with the increase in hospital admissions, positive test rates, and emergency room visits seen nationally," a statement from the public health district said.
They recommend the following to help curb the spread:
- Avoid large congregate settings
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Stay home if you are feeling sick
- Use the COVID-19 at-home test and report your results to the Health District
- Stay up to date on vaccine coverage
Free COVID-19 testing kits are available at the health district, 1702 Horne Road, during regular working hours on weekdays.
