CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police had to shut down a section of FM 624 Tuesday morning at East Riverview Drive near FM 1889 after a major accident sent two to the hospital.

According to police, it happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of a Mustang was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with an 18-wheeler. Both the male and female occupants of the car survived the impact and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Corpus Christi police had to close the road during their investigation and expected it to remain closed until noon.

