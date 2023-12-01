Hebbronville students use virtual reality goggles to see their future careers

District officials told 3NEWS they are hoping to bring the virtual reality goggles experience to eight graders as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High School students in Hebbronville were able to take a short break from classes to check out what career they may want to pursue after they graduate.

Texas Workforce Solutions provided virtual reality goggles so students could see what it was like to get a job in areas like manufacturing or welding.

The students headed to the gym during their English class for the career exercise.

"What did you do? What did you experience? You know which one did you pick? What job are you doing? So he says they are talking about it, which means they're interested and it was a good experience for them," said Hebbronville ISD Director of Curriculum Joann Valderas.