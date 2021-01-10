HPD: One person in custody after reported school shooting in SW Houston | Police say to avoid the area

Houston police responded to reports of an active shooting at a school.

It's happening at the Yes Prep school in the 4400 block of Anderson Road. HPD says the call came in at 11:45 a.m.

Houston police say one person is in custody. According to the Houston Fire Department, one person was injured.

Right now, officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects.

Police have set up a staging area for parents. That's at West Fuqua and Hiram Clark. Students will arrive at that location. They ask that you do not go to the school.

