Is your water yellow? Corpus Christi officials say it's safe to drink, despite the taste and smell

A change in the City's source water has caused residents in Annaville to notice a strange smell and coloration in their water. Here's why.

ANNAVILLE, Texas — Residents in the South Texas community of Annaville woke up Friday morning with yellow-brownish water coming out of their faucets.

Director of Water Utilities Gabriel Ramirez with the Corpus Christi Water Department told 3News that despite the smell and look, the water is safe to drink. He said there was a change to the area's source water, and that resulted in the discoloration and smell.

"Last week though, we did add more Colorado River water from our sources in addition to Lake Texana and the Nueces River with Lake Corpus Christi. So the Colorado River was added a little bit more, and so that can alter the taste and smell of the drinking water," Ramirez said.

He added that crews are hard at work in an attempt to reduce the amount of Colorado River water in the water supply.

"What we did today is we are reducing the amount of Colorado River in the water, and that's going to be able to clear up the issue here," Ramirez said. "But it may take a few days to get through the system. We have crews out there actively flushing the lines to help speed the process up."

Ramirez said the quickest way to move water through the system is by opening fire hydrants.

"So you will see our technicians out flushing hydrants to help the water quality and the taste and smell," Ramirez said.

Although some residents are experiencing yellowish water, Ramirez said that the water is safe for consumption as it meets all the quality standards, despite the difference in taste and smell.

"No, no need for that because again the water's safe and meets or exceeds all water quality standards," Ramirez said. "And yes, the taste and smell, some people may experience a difference that are more sensitive to that kind of thing when we change our source water."

If residents have any concerns they are encouraged to call 361-826-CITY and they will be able to respond to your water issues.

