Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One island institution is helping kids who don't have fathers in their lives learn everything they need to know about the great outdoors.

Across the country, more than 25 million kids grow up without a father figure, including fully 75% of kids in chemical abuse centers.

So one Islander is working to do something about it.

From the time Islander Bill Blodgett was two years old, he grew up without a father. Fortunately, mentors from a faith-based organization took him under their wing and introduced him to the outdoors.

To pay back the people who helped him, Bill formed Majesty Outdoors, an organization that takes kids without a male role model in their lives fishing.

If you want to help go here and become a runner or a sponsor.

Someday a young man or woman will say thank you.

