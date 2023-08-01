'J6 prayer rally' held in honor of those imprisoned after Jan 6 attacks

The chairman said they held the same prayer two-years ago when it happened and hopes today's prayers will bring sort of peace or change.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prayer rally was held in honor of those who remain behind bars after the January 6 attacks, two years ago.

The Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition called today the 'J6 prayer rally'.

Suzanne Guggenheim, Chairman of The Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We feel something needs to be done. Not enough has been done and we didn't have enough power to get anything done. We hope congress takes it up, so justice can be done."

The chairman said they held the same prayer two-years ago when it happened and hopes today's prayers will bring sort of peace or change to the many still imprisoned.

Those who participated and put the prayer rally together want to send the message to continue to pray for everyone who was involved in those terrible attacks.

