Jim Wells County judge meets with state reps in Austin to discuss education

Jim Wells County Judge Pete Trevino sat down with state representative J.M. Lozano to discuss the proposed bills coming up in the state legislature.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was 'Jim Wells County Day' at the state capital where city and county representatives gathered to speak with state officials in Austin.

Senator Lozano addressed education and the bill he is currently sponsoring that has just been filed in this session that would propose funding public schools based on average enrollment instead of attendance.

"Since COVID, attendance rates have dropped and so that's costing school districts hundreds of thousands of dollars or millions per year. And even though there's fewer students attending that day, the school district still has to employ the same amount of teachers, counselors, but now with less money," he said.