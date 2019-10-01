CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A verdict was reached just before 5 p.m. Friday in the trial of 42-year-old Elton Holmes, the man accused in the hit-and-run crash that killed a King High School student in March of last year.

Jurors found Holmes guilty on multiple charges including accident causing death, accident involving serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on one count of manslaughter and instead guilty of a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

According to police, Holmes was driving near King High School when he struck 16-year-old Rai-Anne Garza and her 15-year-old classmate and fled the scene of the crash. Garza died from her injuries.

Closing statements in the trial finished around 11 a.m. Friday and soon after jurors began deliberating.

The punishment phase of the trial begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday.