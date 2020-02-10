x
Keach Family Library in Robstown releases part three of their reopening plan

ROBSTOWN, Texas — In Robstown, the Keach Family Library is opening next week with some limitations and safety precautions in place.

This grab-and-go phase is part three of their re-opening plan. The library is expected to open in a limited capacity on October 5.

Visitors will be allowed to use computers, copiers, fax machines and pick up books curbside.

Safety Precautions

  • Visitors experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms should not enter the library.
  • Occupancy is limited to 10 visitors.
  • All visitors 10 years old and older are required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth when in the library and interacting with others. 
  • Disposable face masks will be available at the library entrance for those who do not have one. 
  • Visitors who cannot wear a face mask for medical reasons are encouraged to use the library’s curbside services.
  • Library items returned through our drop box and automated return will be set aside for up to 72 hours before recirculating to the public.
  • Hand sanitizer stations are visible throughout the library.
  • Public computers will be available for limited times and must be reserved through a NCPL librarian/staff or online.
  • All study and meeting rooms are closed.
  • Nueces County staff regularly disinfects all high-touch surface areas and the library has increased cleaning protocols and ventilation throughout the building.

