Keach Family Library in Robstown releases part three of their reopening plan

ROBSTOWN, Texas — In Robstown, the Keach Family Library is opening next week with some limitations and safety precautions in place.

This grab-and-go phase is part three of their re-opening plan. The library is expected to open in a limited capacity on October 5.

Visitors will be allowed to use computers, copiers, fax machines and pick up books curbside.

Safety Precautions