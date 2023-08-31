KEDT shares what makes their annual ‘Classic Brew’ event special

President & General Manager Don Dunlap says this is a large fundraising opportunity for the station, featuring a selection of over 150 imported and domestic beers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KEDT-TV is known for providing educational programming across the coastal bend. 3NEWS met with the President & General Manager Don Dunlap who is excited to share how much of an impact this fundraiser has for the station's programming.

"We also have great news programming on the radio and local news staff," he said. "Only radio in town that still has a news department. We also broadcast all the Corpus Christi Symphony performances live on the radio here. And we have a challenge quiz show for high school kids. We've given out $500 and $6,000 in scholarships to our 'Challenge' programs: Texas A&M Kingsville, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and Del Mar College. We're all about education here."

The 2023 Classic Brew event will feature an impressive selection of over 150 imported and domestic beers. Dunlap says this fundraiser is a lot of fun, and is a big help for the station.

"We call it the casual event of the year," he said. "Bring your flip flops and shorts and come and join us inside air conditioning inside the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. We're going to have about 150 different type of craft beers to sample. We're going to have food from 30 different restaurants who really put on a good spread for this thing. We're going to have some live music. We're gonna have some great food also provided by our partners at HEB. Our major sponsor for this. They do so much good stuff for this community."