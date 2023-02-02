Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold rain didn't seem to keep anyone from showing up for the Kleberg-Kenedy County Livestock show Thursday.
3NEWS found Kleberg-Kenedy District Attorney John Hubert and his daughter Isabel busy bringing in bedding for their cattle.
Isabel is a junior at Riviera High School and has a total of five cows entered into the livestock show this year.
There are three heifers, along with a steer and a bull. Isabel told 3NEWS that it's a lot of work to raise the animals and then show them off.
"I wake up early in the morning and I get the feed ready and then we feed about two bags a day," she said. "So I start out early in the morning and then I'll end late at night after I come home from volleyball or cheer practices or games. I have to go home and I have to feed everything, with my dad's help of course. We've been doing it since last show season about two months after show season we go out and pick out our new heifers and the whole cycle starts over again."
The Hubert's and everyone else who have been raising cattle are waiting for Friday's big event, which is the judging of the breeding cattle and market steers.