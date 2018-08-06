Lacks Furniture is celebrating their grand opening in Corpus Christi by giving back to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The store, located on SPID near Weber Road, started getting ready for their grand opening back in January but was set back after someone vandalized the building. Owner and CEO Lee Aaronson said the company will continue their long-standing tradition of giving back to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, helping children and teens like Mark Martinez have a safe place to spend their summer.

"The Boys & Girls Club is like a second home," Martinez said. "Like after school or during summer, instead of having to stay home, I can go to the Boys & Girls Club with my friends and my brothers."

The non-profit was given a check Friday for $5,000 during the grand opening. The family owns 11 other locations in South Texas, including one in Alice.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII