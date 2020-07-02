REFUGIO, Texas — A traffic stop near Refugio has intercepted a large cache of weapons and ammo. Law enforcement believe the arsenal was on its way to Mexico.

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office made the seizure along Highway 77 about 10 miles north of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, who has not been identified is said to be Nicaraguan, a non-U.S. citizen.

The deputy who conducted the traffic stop on the F-250 pickup truck first noticed the driver was acting nervous and asked for consent to search the truck.

Upon further inspection, there were multiple AK47s, AR15s, 50 caliber sniper rifles, and pistols in the vehicle. Many of the weapons were found inside a back toolbox.

There were said to be 32 guns in all, along with cases loaded with ammo.

Sheriff Raul 'Pinky' Gonzales told 3News in the past two months, his deputies have already seized several stolen weapons along this major corridor commonly used by smugglers.

Gonzales credits his deputies for their hard work as they continue to battle organized criminal activity, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: