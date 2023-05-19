Leaders look toward the future at State of Nueces County Luncheon event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large turnout at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds for this year's State of Nueces County Luncheon event.
Newly elected Nueces County Judge Connie Scott shared her goals with the community Friday, along with other elected officials.
Some of the topics discussed included growth in our county, the new Tesla refinery coming to Robstown, Nueces County drainage projects and new renovations to the medical examiners office.
Scott said she wants the community to know everything is positively going to move forward together.
"The overall message from the county, and we are all very unified in this, is embracing unity," she said. "So we can build our community and our community deserves it, that's what they expect from us. They voted for us to work together and we are going to do that. We're gonna set the example, I hope we can be a shining example for those to follow."
Scott said that county projects are moving forward in a positive way.