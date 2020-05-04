CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a Facebook post from Granny‘s Hot Tamales, their store located on at 3131 McArdle Road, was broken into Saturday night. Thieves shattered the front glass door and entered the establishment, stealing their cash register.

A Facebook post from Granny’s Tamales states," upon arriving to start her day's work, her heart drops only to see every business owner‘s worst nightmare. Her business broken into, and the cash register is gone."

The owner of Granny’s Tamales, Juanita Gonzalez, is a 21-year tamale veteran and has persevered through the city's toughest times.

"Even in this time of the nation's peril, she continues to stay open for her community's needs, putting them before her own needs, despite the ever-looming health risk that the nation is facing today," added the Facebook post.

When asked what she would do next after vandals have broken into her business, the Facebook post on Granny's Tamales page says," she picked up her broom with a half tear in her eye, and a smile on her face, 'it’s time to get to work. Also, with the Lord by my side, everything will be okay. Our community needs to eat'."

Despite being robbed and having their business vandalized, Granny's Tamales will remain open to the community and will be offering a special of three dozen tamales for $30.

Granny's Tamales legacy has been alive since the early 90s, and a few vandals will not stop their dedication to the citizens of the Coastal Bend.

For more information visit Granny’s Tamales Facebook page or call 361-854 1400.

