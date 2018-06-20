A milestone Tuesday night for one person in the Coastal Bend on a very important anniversary.

Coretta Graham said she became the first African American to be sworn in as the party chair for the Nueces County Democratic Party.

That is not all, either.

She said she is the first African American woman to be elected to any county position.

It is an honor she is happy to take on, but one that she said comes with a lot of responsibility.

"Exciting as well as overwhelming, and hopefully, I can do a good job that others might want to follow in my footsteps,” Graham said.

Graham said her next steps will include putting together a team to get more people to vote in any upcoming elections.

