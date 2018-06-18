A Coastal Bend doctor and restaurant owner who was pulled from the surf near Packery Channel after a surfing accident is dead.

Dr. Lusi Mackrizz was hurt in an accident on Thursday.

Emergency crews rushed Mackrizz to the hospital where he fell into a coma until Sunday afternoon when he died.

Mackrizz owned Costa Wur Wok and Cerviche Bar.

A Facebook post from Mackrizz' son said both the restaurant and his practice would stay open.

