Victoria (KIII news) — After deliberating for three hours Monday, jurors in Victoria came back with a guilty verdict for the 26-year-old man accused of setting fire to a mosque.

A jury found Marq Vincent Perez guilty of hate crime damage to religious property, using fire to commit a federal felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

It was back in March when prosecutors in the trial argued that Perez believes all Muslims are terrorists. Perez now faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

