New photos released of missing Houston woman Martina Lopez as search continues

Anyone with any information that could help searchers should call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 - or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

HOUSTON — Houston police on Monday morning released additional photos of Martina Lopez, 20, a woman with autism who authorities fear may be vulnerable to predators.

She is about five feet two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair, with possibly a reddish tint, and brown eyes.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from Sept. 16, 2020

She was last seen at her residence located at the 6800 block of Roswell on Houston's north side, but police have also previously searched areas around the Houston Zoo as it was believed she may have taken the light rail there.

Searcher said the zoo and Hermann Park are among her favorite places and are part of her regular routine.

She responds to the nicknames "Shorty" and "Cachis." Her parents said she won't approach others.

“We’ve got to find her we’ve absolutely got to find her,” Koy Murphy, of Texas EquuSearch, said. “This is the equivalent of having a 5-year-old lost walking around.”

Texas EquuSearch released this statement last Tuesday about her disappearance:

"The search for 20 year-old Martina Lopez is quickly intensifying so we can find her safe, and prevent her from being harmed. Martina has several serious medical issues, and she is not intellectually able to know she is in danger. Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator. Our searchers are working around the clock to find t his girl safe. Please make your viewers and readers aware of how urgent it is to find Martina quick. Her physical and mental well-being depends it. "