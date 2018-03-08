MATHIS, Texas (Kiii News) — The Mathis Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a barbecue fundraiser Saturday in hopes of buying a new brush truck.

After battling a 36-acre brush fire a couple months back, the Department has seen the need for a new brush truck and are two thirds of the way there.

The truck will cost $150,000 and thanks to a grant they received, they already have $100,000. They're looking to raise the remaining $50,000 themselves and hope Saturday's fundraiser can help them do just that.

Barbecue plates will be for sale as well as raffle tickets for an AR-15 rifle and other prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Mathis City Hall, 411 East San Patricio Avenue. You will find them at the corner of San Patricio Avenue and Duval Street.

