CCPD: Mestina St. murder suspect arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been arrested for a murder that happened on Jan. 28 on Mestina St, near the Nueces County Courthouse, Corpus Christi police announced Tuesday.

Robert Moore, 41, was picked up by the Corpus Christi Gang Unit and the US Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force on Saturday, Jan. 30 after detectives determined he was involved in the homicide.

On Janp 28, Police got a call around 11:34 p.m. for reports of a man on the ground on the 1000 block of Mestina. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage in the area, and it was determined that the male was shot at approximately 10:28 pm by a male driving a small, white in color crossover vehicle, possibly a Cadillac.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation into the death.

During the detective’s investigation, they determined that 41-year-old Robert Moore was involved in the homicide. The detectives secured a murder arrest warrant with a bond of $1,000,000.00 for the arrest of Robert Moore.