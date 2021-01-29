Man dead after being shot in the back near Nueces County Courthouse

Surveillance footage that investigators found shows the man was shot around 10:30 p.m. by a man driving a white crossover vehicle, possibly a Cadillac.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being shot in the back Thursday night, CCPD officials said.

Police got a call around 11:34 p.m. for reports of a man on the ground on the 1000 block of Mestina. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Surveillance footage that investigators found shows the man was shot around 10:30 p.m. by a man driving a white crossover vehicle, possibly a Cadillac. Police said they hope to release videos or photos from the footage later today,

No one has been identified as a suspect or placed in custody for the crime and this is an active investigation, police said.

The man who was killed was around 30-years-old.

Police ask that if you have any information on this crime, call detectives at 886-2600.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.