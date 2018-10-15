CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — For the last 34 years, Cassandra Miller has dedicated her life to dressing others at NAS - Corpus Christi.

Miller started her career in November of 1984 during President Ronald Reagan's first term.

Over the course of her tenure, she's outfitted more than 560 navy chiefs.

Miller's dedication to her craft and outfitting leaders was recognized during a special farewell and happy retirement party.

"I've been around a lot of these associates for a long time," Miller said. They're more like family to me."

From dungarees to the blue working and woodland uniforms, Miller said she's seen it all.

What she wants next in retirement is time with her family.

