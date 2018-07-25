CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A mother and daughter were both arrested by Corpus Christi police Tuesday evening after police found mail from more than 15 different addresses in their possession.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers rushed to the Sacky Park neighborhood after reports of two women in a gray Cadillac SUV stealing mail people's homes. When officers arrived the suspect vehicle was gone, but they had a tip about a possible license plate number.

The license plate number led Sr. Officer Michael Wertanen to a residence in the 4600 block of Cheryl Drive where 51-year-old Lillian Martinez Patlan and 35-year-old Denise Nicole Livas, who told police they were mother and daughter, were found in possession of mail belonging to more than 20 different people and 15 addresses.

Both were arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a second-degree felony.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers these tips to prevent your mail from being stolen:

Use a locking mailbox.

Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don't leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you're expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

If you see a mail thief at work, or if you believe your mail was stolen, call police immediately, then call Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

