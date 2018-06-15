Border Patrol agents making a big discovery on Friday after someone tipped off authorities to some suspicious activity at a neighborhood home in Laredo.

Overnight agents were called to a home along the 1200 block of Reynolds street by the Laredo Police Department. When agents got to the home, they found a total of 46 illegal immigrants inside the home.

The people were from various countries including Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras. Homeland Security Investigations took over as the lead agency on the case.

"The United States Border Patrol will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those responsible and prevent individuals from being subjected to deplorable conditions," said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Jose Martinez.

If you suspect suspicious activity you can call the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free telephone number at 1-800-343-1994. In Corpus Christi, agents can be reached at (361) 879-4300.

