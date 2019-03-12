PORTLAND, Texas — South Texas may be a long way from the North Pole, but that isn't stopping the City of Portland from bringing Christmas to the coast.

Residents in Portland, Texas, will get to celebrate the holidays with the opening of a new ice rink at City Hall. The holiday ice rink will be open every day until Jan. 4.

Hours for the ice rink will be 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission for ice skating is $5, but it will be free Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Day.

