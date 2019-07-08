CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is getting students back-to-school ready in a fun way for the whole family.

Petey's Back-to-School Bash is an annual event hosted by Project Turnaround, one of the youth programs at the non-profit. Backpacks filled with supplies will be distributed to the first 500 students. Expect games, music, and giveaways.

Organizers said keeping students prepared helps with their mission in providing students with tools they need to keep on the right path throughout the academic year.

"In prevention we like to reduce risk factors and increase protective factors and we know that students being prepare for school makes them more susceptible to succeed," Project Turnaround Coordinator Robby Siova said.

The Bash will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

