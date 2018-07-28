Robstown (KIII News) — Robstown police responded to a shooting at the Retama Manor Nursing facility Friday evening at the 600 block of East Avenue J.

According to Chief Administrator & City Secretary Herman Rodriguez, just before 7 p.m., he received a call for an active shooter situation.

Rodriguez said that the suspect is dead along with two other individuals. Rodriguez confirmed that additionally two male victims were found dead at the home of the suspect's home.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

At this time the information in the case is still being investigated.

