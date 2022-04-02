Port Aransas prepares for SandFest 2022

On the beach in Port Aransas today, folks were watering down and packing mounds of sand at Lesson Mountain, where free sand sculpting lessons were being provided as an activity prior to the opening of SandFest. (South Jetty video by Lee Harrison, © 2022.) Watering down the sand and packing it makes better for sculpting. SandFest will be from Friday to Sunday, April 8 to 10. Loads of information about the festival is in the South Jetty newspaper, on news stands all over Port Aransas right now. The newspaper also can be seen online at www.portasouthjetty.com.