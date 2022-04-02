Port Aransas prepares for SandFest 2022

SandFest will be held next weekend from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10, rain or shine.
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas South Jetty's Facebook page has been keeping the community updated with Texas SandFest preparation efforts, as well as preliminary events.
- Live music
- Shopping
- Food
- Sand sculptures
As of right now, sculptors are getting to work preparing the grounds for the event. This has included working on centerpiece "mountains," as well as watering down and packing mounds of sand.
On the beach in Port Aransas today, folks were watering down and packing mounds of sand at Lesson Mountain, where free sand sculpting lessons were being provided as an activity prior to the opening of SandFest. (South Jetty video by Lee Harrison, © 2022.)
Watering down the sand and packing it makes better for sculpting.
Loads of information about the festival is in the South Jetty newspaper, on news stands all over Port Aransas right now. The newspaper also can be seen online at www.portasouthjetty.com.
Some incredible work has already been done at Tribute Mountain.
Among people checking out the sand sculpting taking place at Tribute Mountain on the beach in Port Aransas today were...
Free sculpture lessons also took place out at Lesson Mountain.
Folks were getting free sand sculpting instruction at Lesson Mountain on the beach in Port Aransas today. It was one of...
If you are out in Port Aransas and heading to the beach, it might be a good idea to stop by and see what is going on in the sand as preparation continues.