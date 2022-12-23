Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville

Closer to Corpus Christi, an outage is affecting more than 2,000 customers in Flour Bluff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map.

The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 10:45 a.m. was in Flour Bluff, with 2,251 customers reportedly without power.

A total of 13,636 customers currently are affected throughout the area.

AEP Texas spokesman Omar Lopez told 3NEWS on Friday that the outages were mostly caused by the high winds or "general monitor equipment failure," which he described as a number of technical issues such as possible blown fuses, broken post or line equipment and/or downed power lines.