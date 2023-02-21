Public gives feedback at first of three Padre Island National Seashore beach management plan meetings

PINS spokesperson Kelly Taylor told 3NEWS that public input will help when fine tuning their final plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first of three public meetings for residents to sound off on a number of proposed plans the Padre Island National Seashore is considering related to beach management took place Tuesday.

Recently, PINS released a document that listed topics on everything from beach driving to the way sea turtle nests are protected.

Within minutes of opening the doors -- the Texas State Aquarium was packed full of residents.

The reason behind the proposed management plan is because the park currently had no plan for it to begin with. However, it's what is on the list of proposed options that has some people concerned.

PINS spokesperson Kelly Taylor told 3NEWS that the creation of the plan was brought on by a lot of unanswered questions.

"For example, how do we manage the sand, how do we manage the island after a hurricane, how do we manage marine debris?" she said.

One of the biggest concerns heard has to do with the topic of "vehicle free pedestrian areas." Park rangers said it could help enhance visitor safety.

However, there are those who are fired up over even the thought of it.

Breakaway Tackle shop owner Nick Meyer said limiting beach access could actually effect tourism.

"That beach access is why a lot of people actually live here, I know, there's a gentlemen who comes in my shop spends $36,000, he's from Alaska," he said.

He's also concerned about another big topic that was brought up -- changes to the turtle program.

"So every release there are people coming from all over the world to see that," he said. "Donna's program was very unique and very successful because it didn't effect my access rights to that beach."

Possible options include limiting egg collection and holding fewer public hatching releases, or limiting the crowd size. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researcher Philippe Tissot said he doesn't see the need to change it.

"Now they are proposing things that are all different. I'm here to give my opinion and say please support the present sea turtle conservation science program," he said.

Taylor maintains that everything is on the table and no decisions have been made.

"If people have a particular direction they would like us to look at as far as beach driving, whether to leave it alone or do a,b,c,d to make my life easier we want to hear about that," she said.

Taylor said that public input will help when fine tuning their final plan. Those who were on hand said it's important for everyone to speak up.

"If you don't show up now when the hatchling releases are cancelled for lack of turtles, and you can't drive down the beach from April-July, its because you didn't have your voice heard when it counted," one participant said.

Comments will be due by March 14.