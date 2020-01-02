ROBSTOWN, Texas — The goal for some area high school students today was to feed as many people in the community as possible.

The scene today was very lively outside the Cotton Picker Stadium at Robstown High School, as students from various student organizations were there to hand out food to anyone in need.

People began lining up early to pick up some free groceries, and student organizers say it's all about helping people where they live.

"It's kinda great to see, I know some of these people in line right now and I know they need the help. And it's really important for us to do it, not just as a school but a community as well," said Ysabel Hernandez, Robstown NTHS.

"We know that students are not only impacted by the school district but they're also highly impacted by members of their community cause that's their family that their friends. so we feel it's important to provide those opportunities for success," said Kelsey Cook, Director in Public Relations of Robstown ISD.

This food drive was a partnership between the school and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

