Search for Tanner Hoang continues as latest clues point to Austin

Tuan Hoang, Tanner Hoang's uncle, said that he last saw his nephew on Thanksgiving and has searched many Central Texas cities for any sign of Tanner's whereabouts.

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Dec. 23 via Michael C. Miller: Tanner's vehicle has been found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Highway 360 and the Colorado River. Authorities are continuing their search for Hoang in two different, but simultaneous directions going forward, according to the update.

The search for the 22-year-old by authorities and EccuSearch is expected to begin on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the update. Several law enforcement agencies are also teaming up to search the general area for Tanner.

We will continue to cover this story.

UPDATE 5:19 p.m. Dec. 22 via Texas DPS: Authorities have located Tanner's car in a parking area in the city of Austin, but Hoang himself has not yet been spotted.

We are continuing to cover this story.

UPDATE 5:51 p.m. Dec. 21 via public Facebook page titled "Finding Tanner Hoang": Sources confirmed Tanner did not drive onto U.S. Highway 21 towards Bastrop but turned west on U.S. Highway 290 towards Elgin. The latest sighting was Friday, Dec. 16, at a Valero gas station off Highway 290.

We are continuing to cover this story.

As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old.

Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of College Station, Texas.

Authorities are currently looking for Hoang's vehicle, a 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas License Plate BS2 C737. According to a public Facebook post, there is damage to the passenger side.

Several of those close to Tanner have shared their love and support for the 22-year-old. Hoang's mother, Alisa, shared the following statement on Facebook about her son's disappearance:

My son is still missing. We miss him dearly and want more than anything another chance to hold him tight and tell him he is deeply loved. This has been a gut wrenching 4 days for our family, but God had already brought good out of this. Lives are being transformed by God’s loving kindness. God’s love for Tanner and our family has been so evident and overwhelming. When we made the difficult decision to push this through social media, we had no idea the depth and width of support, care, concern and prayer that would follow. It has been a firestorm of love for an ”average Joe” young man. God’s hand and favor have brought the needed people and resources to come along side of us to help us locate our son. We are in awe of the power of our God at work on Tanner’s behalf through family, friends, the Aggie network, law enforcement and concerned strangers throughout Texas and beyond. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone involved in blanketing Texas with prayer and help. With all of your help and the power of God at work, we have no doubt our son will be found.

Tanner's roommate, Kai Graf, also shared the following statement about Hoang's disappearance in the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group:

I have become best friends with Tanner over the last 3 years and every moment with him has been a laugh or smile. We do everything together from golfing, to watching football, and going out with friends. Tanner brings nothing but joy to those around him and is one of the funniest people I know.

Tanner did not show any signs of trouble before he left. We played a round of golf together on Thursday before he left and rode in the golf cart together for 5 hours and then went to a white elephant party where we laughed and played games until midnight. Sometimes the people hurting the most hide their feelings the best, so again use this as a reminder to please check on your own friends and family.

He did not give us any clues where he could’ve gone before Friday. Tanner could reach many places around Texas so we are trying to expand his search. The last known travel of his vehicle was west bound from Caldwell on Hwy 21 headed towards Old Dime Box, Bastrop, and possibly Austin direction after. We would all appreciate everyone spreading the word as much as possible and trying to bring Tanner home to his family.

The Texas A&M student was studying Mechanical Engineering before the time of his disappearance. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, said that Hoang's family had planned to visit Tanner around the time he first went missing.

"This was supposed to be a happy occasion, a joyous occasion. Obviously, something has changed and turned it into a parent's nightmare," said Fleeger.

Fleeger is working alongside the College Station Police Department as the agency is looking for any leads that could lead to Hoang's whereabouts. As of Tuesday, the most definitive video discovered is video of Hoang's car having fled the Caldwell area on Friday just after 12 p.m.

The video was later shared with Hoang's family who have actively searched for the 22-year-old in potential towns he may have stopped in along his drive.

Fleeger said that Hoang could have traveled westbound toward the Bastrop area on Friday and could have traveled along I-35, which could make the investigation much more complicated.

"The video of the vehicle westbound that would indicate he was traveling to Bastrop, San Marcos, you hit I-35 and you could hit any number of places," said Fleeger.

Tuan Hoang, Tanner Hoang's uncle, said that he last saw his nephew on Thanksgiving and never saw any signs that he would run away at the time.

"Tanner, there's nothing that you could've done or nothing that you thought you had done that would keep us from loving you," said Tuan.