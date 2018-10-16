CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A second suspect pled guilty Tuesday morning at the 105th district court in the case of Breanna Wood's murder.

Gregorio Rolando Cruz, who prosecutors say helped lead detectives to the remains of Wood, has pled guilty to tampering with evidence and been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Wood's mother, Fallon Wood, read another victim impact statement in open court to voice her hurt.

Cruz was one of several suspects in the case including Sandra Vasquez, Rosalinda Musella, Magdalena Carvajal, Christopher Allen, and the main suspect Joseph Tejeda, and the recently sentenced Christoper Gonzalez.

On Monday Gonzalez received a sentence of ten years in prison

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII