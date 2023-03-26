Sensory Sunday lets light, sound sensitive people enjoy Texas State Aquarium

In addition to the modifications, there are also sensory bags that guests can rent for free, to help them enjoy the aquarium even more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium opened its doors two hours early Sunday morning in support of sensory sensitive Sunday.



The event is a partnership between the aquarium and Driscoll Children’s Health, and turns the aquarium intro a modified environment.



The whole idea of the event is to be inclusive, to help those with sensory sensitivities who can't enjoy the aquarium on a busy day due to all the lights and sounds.

"We dim lights, lower music, place out signs that allow guests to know what to expect when entering an exhibit," said Texas State Aquarium HR specialist Kelsey Dahlbeck.





In addition to the modifications, there are also sensory bags that guests can rent for free, to help them enjoy the aquarium even more.

