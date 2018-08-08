Falfurrias (KIII news) — Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint caught a man trying to smuggle illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday a 30-year-old man was trying to smuggle illegal immigrants over the border using a fake ambulance.

A specially-trained k-9 alerted agents to the suspicious vehicle, and when agents went in to try and inspect the car the driver took off.

Three passengers from Brazil jumped out of the truck but were all eventually captured.

