Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One church has made it their mission to provide students with the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

The Church of Hope held its third annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend and volunteers helped get students classroom ready.

"The community comes together, and we help," Brittany Navarro said.

The church provided over 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies to students ahead of the next year.

"This gives them an opportunity to come to get the stuff they need if they're not able to get it before school starts," Navarro said.

Thanks to the generosity of others, free haircuts and medical examinations were also offered.

"We want to make sure that we are reaching out them in any way that we can, so that's the most important thing as a church," volunteer Leanna Pena said.

Pena has been helping others in the community for several years. She feels it has always been her calling.

"I love people, and I want to see them raise up and restore. I serve because God tells us to serve," Pena said.

Pena hopes to continue the church's mission in the years ahead.

"I've always been helping out. Volunteering has always been in my heart. If we don't volunteer and give our time and serve then what are we about?" Pena said.

