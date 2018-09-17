CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Rimz recently made it to a championship game in California. They took a loss but have many more to go. Meanwhile, they're bringing in recognition and making a difference.

They're sitting, and only using their upper body, but don't think of the basketball players as different. Corpus Christi Rimz is the only wheelchair basketball team in the Coastal Bend.

"It actually is harder because you do everything with your hands, so you've got to dribble with your hands, you've got to push with your hands, and it's really tough," Jose Flores said. "We put in as much work as any other basketball team. We put in the same amount of work."

They practice three times a week at the YWCA and then go to tournaments around the country.

"But it's very rewarding at the end of the day, when you go out with your brothers and you win a game just like this past weekend," Flores said.

Rewarding and lifesaving for players like Flores and Isaac Delua-Ruiz.

"They pretty much just put me in a chair and said, 'Don't sit on the sidelines,'" Delua-Ruiz said.

After he got hurt two and a half years ago, Delua-Ruiz said he stayed strong for his family and then found the team, which helped him stay inspired for himself.

"And gaining something that was, for me, was more important because they had to see that. My want to continue," Delua-Ruiz said. "I had to show them that. I had to show my kids."

As they travel to represent Corpus Christi, they are continuing to ask for support.

"Without that support, we wouldn't be able to travel to other cities and play those games," Flores said.

Games that mean so much.

"I'm just thankful for these guys man. There's no telling where I'd be right now, you know what I'm saying," Flores said.

Their next games will be in San Marcos and San Antonio Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 27-28. You can help them raise money by going to their fundraisers or their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/Corpus-Christi-Rimz-1646514438921744/

