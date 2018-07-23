Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Dozens of students from all over Texas are in town this week for a program called Mission-Palooza Youth Disaster Relief.

The students are with the Episcopal Diocese of Texas and come from all over the state on a mission to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"We were packaging meat into boxes so it can be shipped off to other places to help people," eighth-grader Jack Engler said.

The kids are volunteering their time this summer to help people in the Coastal Bend. The program is being run by Kathy Westmorland, who lived in the area when she was younger and lived through Hurricane Celia.

"I grew up in Aransas Pass and our house was destroyed in Hurricane Celia, so coming back and doing this here in this area where I grew up is a great experience," Westmorland said.

According to Westmorland, she has taken dozens of kids on similar missions to help victims of tornados, floods, and even fires.

"It feels great. It feels personally rewarding to know that I'm helping people," Engler said.

The group has many other teens working around the area including Goose Island State Park, in the Rockport-Fulton area and in Aransas Pass.

