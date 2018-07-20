Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A recent medical emergency created a bond between a local woman and her neighborhood mail carrier.

In June the mail carrier happened to be in the right place at the right time as a woman on his route went into respiratory failure.

Thanks to the carrier 's quick action and comforting words the homeowner is doing just fine Thursday night

A homeowner and a mailman sitting together it's not something you see every day, but there was a day when the combination was life-saving.

June 26 started as a typical day for U.S. Postal Service mailman Shimon Hawkins until he walked up to a home on the 300 block of Wray Lane in Corpus Christi.

"I was getting ready to deliver the mail, and I could see that something was not quite right," Hawkins said.

"I heard the mailman come to the doorway so I dashed to catch him cause I know I couldn't make the call for 9-1-1," homeowner Lilly Cavazos said.

Cavazos was going into respiratory failure.

"I asked her are you ok," Hawkins said.

"He said do you need medical attention. do you need an ambulance," Cavazos said.

Cavazos could barely nod but when she did Hawkins was there to help.

"I ran to get my phone, and I ran back. I could tell she was kinda red. Almost purple," Hawkins said.

While on the phone with dispatchers Hawkins grabbed insulin and breathing treatment for Cavazos.

"He told them how to get here he took me inside. He made me comfortable," Cavazos said.

Hawkins let Cavazos know she wasn't alone.

"I said don't leave me, don't leave me. He didn't leave my side," Cavazos said.

An ambulance arrived shortly after and Cavazos knew she'd be okay.

"Thank you so much cause this man went above and beyond the call of duty and I feel that God put him here to save me," Cavazos said.

Now Cavazos gets to see her hero every day after Hawkins swooped in when she needed it most.

"The Hawk flies in any weather is what I tell my customers," Hawkins said.

"I got a new best friend here I got another friend," Cavazos said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII