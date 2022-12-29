TABC reminds bars the consequences of overserving alcohol this New Year's Eve

"Sometimes that involves a written warning or something more serious like a fine or potential suspension of a liquor license," said TABC spokesperson Chris Porter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As bars and clubs prepare to host New Year's Eve celebrations -- a word of warning from the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission.

They'll be out paying a visit to establishments to ensure people won't be over indulging.

The law enforcement agency is known to conduct inspections at bars and restaurants during busy holidays like New Year's Eve. They said its done to keep those establishments in check so that customers get home safe.

TABC spokesperson Chris Porter said the holiday inspections are to make sure proper steps are being taken at establishments to avoid selling alcohol to anyone under 21 or serving to someone who is already intoxicated.

"Especially during busy times, can be easier for someone to slip through the cracks and alcohol gets sold or a minor isn't properly carded at the door and when that happens, what we want to do at TABC is first and foremost get that bar back in compliance. Sometimes that involves a written warning or something more serious like a fine or potential suspension," he said.

Porter adds that the ultimate goal is to make sure any kind of violation is a learning experience for the bars.

"We're so lucky because so many bars a vast majority already take the proper steps and do the right thing to make sure people aren't exhibiting those common signs of alcoholism," he said.

The first offense can result in a fine of up to $1,000 as well as a potential suspension of the establishment's liquor permit. And the employee who actually sold the alcohol could themselves face a misdemeanor charge.