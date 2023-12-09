The Island University is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month

Nationally Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th - October 15th. However the Latino community loves celebrating their heritage year-round.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi Assistant Professional Professor & Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator Andrea Montalvo-Hamid couldn't have been more excited to share what activities the university has in store not only for students, but also for the public.

The University is beginning celebrations with a poetry reading September 13th from 6 to 8:30pm at the University Center Bayview. September 18th is the official kickoff at the university. Those festivities will take place at the Anchor Ballroom and Plaza at the University Center.

"As with Latino communities, when you invite people you want to feed them," Montalvo-Hamid said. "So we have snacks we have music. Sometimes there's games. We added vendors last year. We have food trucks. It's really just a way for people to learn about the events. Why we're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month."

There will also be an opportunity for students to learn more about civil rights activist, Dr. Hector P. Garcia who is a historical figure for the city. Montalvo-Hamid shared many students do not know the impact Dr. Garcia had on the community until they are students on campus.

"So this year the event will be on September 20, which is a Wednesday, it will be 2-3:30pm," she said. "It will start in our Bell Library, and there's going to be a book signing, keynote. I believe Cecilia Garcia-Akers daughter will be there. And then we'll come out here and do a statue dedication."

Another opportunity for students and the public to enjoy is the 'En El Frente' exhibition.

It is a collection of Chicano independent publications that is a must-see for anyone who loves topics such as social justice and history.